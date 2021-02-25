Education

West Hills College Lemoore wins $2 million grant

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- West Hills College in Lemoore is winning big. The Valley school was recently awarded a $2 million grant.

Sophomore Vivian Navarro says the cost of textbooks was always a concern.

"When I came here, I was like, what am I going to do for books," said Navarro.

Thanks to the Open Education Resource efforts at West Hills College Lemoore, she didn't have to worry for long.

"Out of my two years, I've never had to pay for a book," said Navarro.

Fifty percent of courses at West Hills College Lemoore are zero textbook cost and now with a $2 million grant, they're hoping to raise that percentage.

"Textbooks tend to cost students quite a bit, especially in comparison to the cost of attendance at a community college," explained West Hills College Lemoore President Kristin Clark.

"The goal over the next three years is to develop 20 open and free textbooks that can be shared throughout our state, and then shared with Hispanic serving institutions throughout the United States," said VP of Educational Services James Preston.

The grant will allow West Hills College Lemoore to continue their OER efforts, providing a valuable curriculum free of charge to students.

"It takes a lot of the pressure off of me because now I have gas money, money to buy a laptop a tablet," said student Yaritza Bejarano.

The grant was provided by the Department of Education for West Hills College Lemoore.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlemooreeducation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Court allows temporary restraining order against Tower Theatre
Fresno police searching for person of interest in homicide case
Fresno Grizzlies introduce new affiliate Colorado Rockies
Transit service in Fresno helping send people to COVID vaccination sites
Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID symptoms
Housing market booming in Fresno County
No charges expected against Tiger Woods in car crash
Show More
1 killed in rollover crash in east central Fresno, CHP says
Man stabbed in the face at northeast Fresno apartment complex
Man shot while on date with woman in central Fresno
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Valley nursing homes see huge drop in COVID cases
More TOP STORIES News