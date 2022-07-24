West Hills Community College District receives grant to advance "Outdoors for All" Initiative

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- West Hills Community College District is taking action to get students out of the classroom and explore our great state.

WHCC Coalinga student Jalysa Nodal remembers the few times she's been to the California coast.

"I personally have only been to the beach a couple times," said Nodal. "I've never gone anywhere else or seen anything no matter how much I've wanted to because I didn't have the resources."

West Hills Community College District is located in what's known as a park-poor area.

"It's difficult for our residents to get to a national park or outdoor park," explained Director of Grants Brian Boomer.

The district is taking action, thanks to nearly $700,000 in Outdoor Equity Program Grants its created the Citizen and Undergraduate Science Project Program.

"This opportunity pays for their transportation, their hotel room, their food to get them outside and engaged," added Boomer.

Over the next four years, the district has more than 15 trips planned to places including Sequoia National Park, Hearst Castle and Yosemite. The program is also open to West Hills Community College District area residents. As for Jalysa, she say it's giving her something to look forward to next school year.

"I know for a fact I'm going to be going," said Jalysa. "I can't wait to explore and see new things."

Trips and activities start this August. For details on how you can get involved visit their website.