West Nile Virus detected in Kings County, officials say

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- West Nile Virus has been detected in Kings County.

The Kings Mosquito Abatement District determined that nine out of 46 mosquito samples recently collected tested positive for the virus.

The samples were collected from the areas of Hanford, Armona and Corcoran.

There have been no confirmed human cases so far this year.

Most people who are infected with West Nile have no symptoms, or only mild non-specific flu-like illness.

The Department of Health recommends that people protect against mosquito bites by using insect repellent containing DEET, wear proper clothing and drain all sources of standing water on your property.
