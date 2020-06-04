west nile virus

Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in Fresno, health officials say

A sample of mosquitoes collected in Fresno County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sample of mosquitoes collected in Fresno County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, health officials said on Thursday.

The Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District said the adult mosquitoes were collected within the 93710 zip code in northeast Fresno.

Fresno County health officials reminded residents to report neglected swimming pools and other instances of standing water, which attract mosquitoes.

Residents are encouraged to remember the Three D's when it comes protecting yourself from mosquitoes:

1. DEET
Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Children under two months old should not use insect repellent.

2. DAWN AND DUSK
Mosquitos are most active during the early morning and the evening hours, officials say. Residents are encouraged to keep their doors and windows closed during those times.

3. DRAIN
Drain standing water to mitigate attracting mosquitoes.

For more information, you can call 559-896-1085.
