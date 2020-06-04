Mosquitoes with West Nile Virus found in Fresno, health officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sample of mosquitoes collected in Fresno County have tested positive for West Nile Virus, health officials said on Thursday.The Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District said the adult mosquitoes were collected within the 93710 zip code in northeast Fresno.Fresno County health officials reminded residents to report neglected swimming pools and other instances of standing water, which attract mosquitoes.Residents are encouraged to remember the Three D's when it comes protecting yourself from mosquitoes:Use insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535. Children under two months old should not use insect repellent.Mosquitos are most active during the early morning and the evening hours, officials say. Residents are encouraged to keep their doors and windows closed during those times.Drain standing water to mitigate attracting mosquitoes.For more information, you can call 559-896-1085.