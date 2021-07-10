Health officials confirm first human West Nile Virus case this year in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first human case this year of the West Nile Virus in the county.Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra says the case was detected in an older man who was hospitalized.There has not been an update on the man's condition."It's a rare event, but it can case human illness," Dr. Vohra said.In June, the Consolidated Mosquito Abatement District collected positive adult mosquitoes in the 93727 zip code.