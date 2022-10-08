South Valley school halfway to becoming full Dual Immersion program

West Putnam Elementary School in Porterville is halfway to becoming a full Dual Immersion program.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- West Putnam Elementary School in Porterville is halfway to becoming a full Dual Immersion program.

By the 2025-2026 school year, all students will learn most of their curriculum in Spanish and the rest in English.

The oldest dual class on the K-6 campus is in third grade.

Patty Espinoz- is the Principal at the elementary school.

"It is very dear to my heart because of my background, being able to see how our students are able to communicate with their grandparents and being able to communicate with each other," says Patty.

Maya Jefferson is a second grader at West Putnam.

Spanish is her second language and has expanded her critical thinking skills.

"I get to challenge myself because I am really good at math and other subjects in English, so I get to challenge myself," mentions Maya.

Yvonne Ochoa teaches kindergarten. She is a Tulare County native and first-generation Latina.

Her curriculum helps keep Hispanic Heritage alive.

Having bilingual teachers also helps keep Spanish-speaking parents involved.

For second grader Leamsy Gonzales, dual has allowed her to practice her native language.

"Sometimes, I help my friends learn English and Spanish, and I really like it because I get to help my friends," says Leamsy.

Cynthia Rivera is the special education teacher and she describes the program as unique.

"It will open so many doors for them and they become more culturally aware, which is pretty amazing because Spanish is a world language."

Jason Pommier with the Porterville Unified School District describes the expansion of dual as necessary due to popular demand.

Jason recalls, "You would have parents for enrollment on a Monday, they would camp overnight on Friday and they would have to stay there in line for the entire weekend."

The district accommodated by adding more dual teachers.

The campus is expanding and will soon have a new two-story building with 12 classrooms.

If you're within the Porterville school district and have an incoming kindergartener who you would like to enroll in Dual Immersion, you don't need to live near a dual immersion school.

You can learn more about Dual Immersion by calling the Porterville School District at (559) 793-2400 or visit their website here.