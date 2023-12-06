1 killed in crash in western Fresno County, CHP says

A man has died following a crash in western Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Ford F-150 veered off the roadway and hit a wood telephone pole.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a crash in western Fresno County.

It happened at about 10 pm Tuesday on McKinley Avenue, west of Monroe.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a Ford F-150 veered off the roadway and hit a wood telephone pole.

The truck overturned, and the man was thrown out of the vehicle.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Officers say the man was 36 years old, from Biola, but his name has not been released.

It's unclear whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.