Reopening after coronavirus: 2 more states join Western states' coalition on reopening

Governors Steve Sisolak and Jared Polis made the announcement in a joint press release. The governors, all Democrats, say the five states share the vision that "health outcomes and science - not politics" will guide their decisions to reopen and ease stay-at-home orders.
Today, Nevada is joining California, Colorado, Oregon & Washington in the Western States Pact. I believe sharing information & best practices on how to mitigate the spread, protect the health & safety of our residents,& reopen responsibly will be invaluable.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 27, 2020
RELATED: Newsom: California is weeks away from modifying stay-at-home order if social distancing continues
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month the Western states would be coordinating a phased reopening together. He emphasized the timeline to reopen in California would be based on progress of six key indicators:
- Expanding testing and doing contact tracing for those who test positive
- Being able to protect California's most vulnerable populations, including seniors, homeless individuals and those with compromised immunity
- Ensuring medical facilities are equipped to handle potential surges
- Working with research hospitals and other research partners to pursue therapies for the virus
- Making sure businesses, schools, and other public spaces can continue physical distancing
- Being able to return to more strict measures, as needed