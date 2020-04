Reopening after coronavirus: 2 more states join Western states' coalition on reopening

Today, Nevada is joining California, Colorado, Oregon & Washington in the Western States Pact. I believe sharing information & best practices on how to mitigate the spread, protect the health & safety of our residents,& reopen responsibly will be invaluable. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 27, 2020

Expanding testing and doing contact tracing for those who test positive



Being able to protect California's most vulnerable populations, including seniors, homeless individuals and those with compromised immunity





Ensuring medical facilities are equipped to handle potential surges



Working with research hospitals and other research partners to pursue therapies for the virus



Making sure businesses, schools, and other public spaces can continue physical distancing



Being able to return to more strict measures, as needed

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nevada and Colorado announced Monday they'd be joining the Western States Pact by California, Oregon and Washington to reopen their economies amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.Governors Steve Sisolak and Jared Polis made the announcement in a joint press release . The governors, all Democrats, say the five states share the vision that "health outcomes and science - not politics" will guide their decisions to reopen and ease stay-at-home orders.California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced earlier this month the Western states would be coordinating a phased reopening together. He emphasized the timeline to reopen in California would be based on progress of six key indicators: