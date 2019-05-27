crash

Wet roads cause truck to slam into tree in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rain caused a driver to slam his truck into a tree in Central Fresno Sunday morning.

It happened at around 11 a.m. on Shields near Highway 41.

According to investigators, the driver of the truck hit a wet patch of road and lost control, sending them down an embankment into a tree.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use caution when navigating the wet roadways.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralraincrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Loose tire rolls down highway until crashing into car
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 168
Investigators say Autopilot feature was not on during deadly SF collision
Rally calls for safer SF streets following deadly crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News