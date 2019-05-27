Wet roads cause truck to slam into tree in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rain caused a driver to slam his truck into a tree in Central Fresno Sunday morning.It happened at around 11 a.m. on Shields near Highway 41.According to investigators, the driver of the truck hit a wet patch of road and lost control, sending them down an embankment into a tree.The driver sustained minor injuries.The California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use caution when navigating the wet roadways.