FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rain caused a driver to slam his truck into a tree in Central Fresno Sunday morning.
It happened at around 11 a.m. on Shields near Highway 41.
According to investigators, the driver of the truck hit a wet patch of road and lost control, sending them down an embankment into a tree.
The driver sustained minor injuries.
The California Highway Patrol is urging drivers to use caution when navigating the wet roadways.
Wet roads cause truck to slam into tree in Central Fresno
CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News