CHP warns drivers of wet roads, fallen debris caused by rain

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be cautious of wet roads as a storm moves through the Valley and foothills Monday.
A fallen boulder blocked part of Highway 180 near Highway 63 in the foothills at around 6 a.m.
Crews cleared the debris, which is believed to have come loose due to the rain.
Rain is expected throughout the day. Track the weather here.
