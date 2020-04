CHP warns drivers of wet roads, fallen debris caused by rain

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be cautious of wet roads as a storm moves through the Valley and foothills Monday.A fallen boulder blocked part of Highway 180 near Highway 63 in the foothills at around 6 a.m.Crews cleared the debris, which is believed to have come loose due to the rain.Rain is expected throughout the day. Track the weather here