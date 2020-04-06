weather

CHP warns drivers of wet roads, fallen debris caused by rain

A fallen boulder blocked part of Highway 180 near Highway 63 in the foothills at around 6 a.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is warning drivers to be cautious of wet roads as a storm moves through the Valley and foothills Monday.

Crews cleared the debris, which is believed to have come loose due to the rain.

Rain is expected throughout the day. Track the weather here.
