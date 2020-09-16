Shopping

Holiday cheers: Aldi announces this year's advent calendar collection

The holidays are near so get ready to cheer!

With so many people looking forward to the end of 2020, advent calendars could be more popular than ever this season.

This year, Aldi seems to have a little something in mind for everyone. The discount grocery chain announced it will start selling a collection of more than 20 different advent calendars in November.

Some of the calendar choices include a wine, beer, or hard seltzer countdown calendar. In the past, those have sold out quickly.

But if alcohol is not for you, there is also a selection of cheese, chocolate, or other food-themed advent calendars.

But you're not the only one who will be celebrating! There are even options for the children and pets in your life.

For a look at Aldi's advent calendar collection, visit the grocery store's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingcalendarchristmasnationalu.s. & worldshoppinggrocery store
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 220,025 acres burned with 18% containment
1 dead, 1 critically injured after east central Fresno shooting
Newsom shares optimism on COVID-19, CA fires
2 killed in head-on crash on Highway 41 in Fresno Co.
Creek Fire: Shocking images of devastation captured in Big Creek
Drive-thru fair foods: Lineup announced for 137th Big Fresno Fair
SQF Complex Fire: 114,320 acres burned, 12% contained
Show More
Creek Fire: Historic home once visited by Ronald Reagan under threat
10 Merced County schools allowed to reopen campuses
Fire solutions? Different views from VP candidate, governor, Fresno supervisor
Historic Jordan Peak lookout burned by SQF Complex Fire
VIDEO: Exhausted firefighters sing after 14-hour shift
More TOP STORIES News