Chat with CHP: What does the new California cell phone law mean?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer asked the following question: I've heard about a new cell phone law in California that started this year, but what does it mean?

"It is now a moving violation if you get caught driving with your electronic device in your hand," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the CHP. The new law went into effect on January 1, 2020.

"It counts as a point on your record," he said. "It has significant financial consequences because now your insurance premiums will be raised significantly as a result of these points."

Pennings says many insurance companies were already beginning to count driving on your cell phone as a point on your record, but now it will be across the board by law and counts on your record similar to running a stop sign, speeding, etc.

"And people need to remember there's a big reason for this. Driving itself requires 100% of your attention and when you're actively engaged in conversation, you're distracted because your primary mental obligation has gone from driving to your conversation," he said.

