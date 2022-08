Work starts on Wednesday, with the ramp closed from 10 pm to 5 am every night until mid-November.

Crews will replace the metal guard rail on the left side of the connector between Westbound 180 and Northbound 41 in Fresno with a concrete barrier.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Caltrans will be closing the connector between Westbound 180 and Northbound 41 in Fresno every night for the next couple of months.

Work starts on Wednesday, with the ramp closed from 10 pm to 5 am every night until mid-November.

Caltrans also wants to you to drive with extra caution while traveling through construction zones.