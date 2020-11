Stream live election results and presidential race coverage between Trump, Biden

Nov. 6, 2020

2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

CALIFORNIA PROPOSITIONS

LOCAL CONGRESSIONAL RACES, BONDS

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Democrat Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing President Donald Trump's path.Keep scrolling for the latest on the 2020 presidential election and for live updates on California and Central California campaigns and elections Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley said results from another 2,000 to 3,000 mail-in ballot are expected Friday afternoon. Deeley estimates there are upwards of 40,000 ballots that remain to be counted and noted it may take "several days to complete."A Biden campaign official tells ABC News that we should expect to hear from the former vice president speak during primetime tonight in Wilmington, Delaware. When asked if President Trump plans to make any remarks today - in light of VP Biden being expected to speak - White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told ABC News: "No scheduling updates at this time."As more votes from Maricopa County, Arizona, come in, Biden's statewide lead is narrowing. Biden is ahead by 43,569 votes, shrinking from his earlier lead of 47,052 votes. Biden's vote count is at 1,560,347 to Trump's 1,516,778. Biden still leads 50.0% to Trump's 48.6%.Biden has pulled ahead in Pennsylvania, overtaking Trump's lead. As of 5:50 a.m. PT Friday, Biden has 3,295,304 votes in the Keystone State while Trump has 3,289,717, with 95% of the expected vote reporting. That's a difference of 5,587 votes. There are approximately 150,000 ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania.Joe Biden has overtaken President Donald Trump's lead in Georgia by 917 votes. As of 1:50 a.m. PT Friday, Biden has 2,449,371 votes while Trump has 2,448,454 -- 49.4% each -- with 99% of the expected vote reporting. About 10,000 ballots are still left to be counted in the Deep South State, where 16 Electoral College votes are up for grabs.