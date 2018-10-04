What to do if you're returning to a flooded home

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what to do after you return to your home in a flood. (Accuweather)

After a flood, homeowners can take steps to ensure the safety of their houses and give them the best outcome possible with the insurance company.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) warns that you should check for any visible structural damage, such as warping, loosened or cracked foundation elements, cracks, and holes before entering the home and contact utility companies if you suspect damage to water, gas, electric, and sewer lines. Watch the Accuweather video above to see what steps to take in your home after flood waters subside.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
severe weatheraccuweather
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News