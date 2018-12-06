What to do this weekend in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. --'Tis the season for Christmas lights and holiday plays.
Whether you want to be outdoors or stay cozy indoors, there are so many holiday events it will be hard to choose.
1) Learn about acceptance from Elf Jr.
Children's Musical Theaterworks is putting on a special show for you called Elf Jr.
Elf Jr is about a young orphan boy who crawls into Santa's bag and is taken to the North Pole.
Buddy realizes something about him is different -- he isn't good at making toys and of course is enormous compared to the other elves.
Buddy embarks on a journey to find his true identity.
Tickets start at $14.
If you miss the show you'll have another chance to watch because it runs through December 16.
2) Take your kids to hang out with Santa
Visit Santa's Village this Friday at Holmes Playground in Fresno.
Kids can hang out with Santa, play winter carnival games, decorate cookies, ride a train and jump around in bounce houses.
This is a free event from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
3) Learn to decorate cookies
Decorate Christmas Cookies this Friday in Selma with Auntie Mo.
You'll learn tried-and-true decorating tips and techniques.
It costs $25 dollars and you will walk away with new skills and a few cookies
4) Ride in a horse carriage
Slow down this weekend in Old Town Clovis and breathe in the crisp air as you ride down the street in a horse-drawn carriage.
Jingle all the way around Old Town, taking in the sights and sounds of the holiday.
Carriage rides are offered each weekend through the end of December.
They are free and first come first serve.
5) Attend the 89th Annual Christmas Parade
Bring the kids to Downtown Fresno this Saturday for the 89th Annual Christmas Parade.
This year's theme -- Future Christmas.
Come down to re-imagine and redefine Fresno's Future through the eyes of Christmas.
It all starts at 1.