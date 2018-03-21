U.S. & WORLD

What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Austin police chief giving update on serial bomber who blew himself up in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas --
Here's what we know about the man believed to be at the center of the deadly attacks bringing fear to Austin for three weeks.

The suspect detonated a bomb inside his vehicle as SWAT officers approached him in the parking lot of a motel along I-35 in Round Rock. At least one officer fired gunshots following the blast. The suspect died from multiple injuries.

He's been identified as a 24-year-old white male. An autopsy will officially identify him and determine cause of death.

The suspect's identity has not been released, pending notification of family.

Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said officers following leads identified the man as a person of interest, and their further investigation led to locating him in the parking lot.

It's not yet known if the man was working alone or with any accomplices, so residents are urged to remain vigilant. Police don't know if any further bombs were placed during the last 24 hours of the suspect's life.

No motive has been determined for the string of deadly attacks.

EMBED More News Videos

Timeline of Austin's deadly explosions

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bombingbomb threattexas newsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News