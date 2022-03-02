wheel of fortune

Social media goes into frenzy over Wheel of Fortune 'another feather in your cap' puzzle

It took the three contestants eight turns and 10 attempts to solve what seemed to be a simple puzzle.
EMBED <>More Videos

Social media goes into frenzy over 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle

PHILADELPHIA -- Tuesday night's Wheel of Fortune likely had some people screaming at their TVs.

All three contestants -- Laura, Christopher and Thomas -- struggled to solve the puzzle "Another feather in your cap."

It took eight turns and 10 attempts to solve.



Contestant Laura took her first try at solving the puzzle, but came up short with the answer: "Another feather in your hat."

A few spins later, Laura got another chance to solve -- again with an unsuccessful answer: "Another feather in your lap."

And after an incorrect guess by Christopher and a "bankrupt" for Thomas, Laura got her final chance to take the win.


She spun the wheel and guessed the letter "P" to seemingly set herself up to solve. But not so fast.

She was unsuccessful on her third attempt to solve with the phrase: "Another feather in your map."


Thomas was finally able to solve the puzzle, but the game put social media into a frenzy.

"I'd like to solve... another feather in everything but your cap," said one person.


"I am in utter disbelief," added another.

Pat Sajak addressed the now-viral episode in a Twitter thread: "Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you're there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio."



Click here to find out when "Wheel of Fortune" airs in your city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfunny videofeel goodwheel of fortuneotrcgame show
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
'Wheel of Fortune' grand prize winner donates all $145,000 to charity
'Wheel of Fortune' returns with a few changes for season 38
TOP STORIES
Family remembers Clovis Marine veteran killed in Hwy. 41 crash
Authorities announce charges filed against Fresno police sergeant
4 killed, 3 severely injured in major crash in Fresno County
2 arrested, charged with fatal shooting at Fresno bowling alley
2 men killed in crash in Merced County, CHP says
Deputies searching for missing Merced County woman
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Tulare, police say
Show More
What are the new CDC COVID-19 community levels in your CA county?
7 inmates hospitalized after being exposed to unknown substance
2 CA brothers died months before missing persons report, DA says
Housing Watch: Shortage of inventory still impacting Valley homebuyers
Fresno County Native communities struggle with low vaccination rates
More TOP STORIES News