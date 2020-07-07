Summer giveaway: 'Wheel of Fortune' to give $50,000 to viewers, food banks

The game show's "1k A Day Summer Giveaway" will span from July 13 through August 14. Throughout the five-week period, the show will give away a total of $50,000.
Hey Wheel Watchers! 👋 How would you like to win $1,000 for yourself AND $1,000 for your community? You’ll have a chance to pay it forward beginning Monday, July 13. Tune in every weeknight through August 14 for a chance to win! 💸— Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) July 6, 2020
How to enter the giveaway:
Tune in to "Wheel of Fortune" each weeknight and take note of the bonus round puzzle solution. Then, enter the solution at Wheel of Fortune's website.
There is no limit to how many nights fans can enter and winners will be chosen at random. For more terms of the giveaway, see the Official Rules.
Due to a halt in production because of the coronavirus, "Wheel of Fortune" will be airing a mix of reruns and new episodes throughout the summer.
Watch "Wheel of Fortune" weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT | 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.