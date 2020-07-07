wheel of fortune

Summer giveaway: 'Wheel of Fortune' to give $50,000 to viewers, food banks

America's favorite game show is making summer a little sweeter with their "1k A Day Summer Giveaway."
CULVER CITY, Calif. -- "Wheel of Fortune" is giving back to viewers and their local communities this summer. Each weeknight, America's favorite game show will give away $1,000 to a viewer and donate an additional $1,000 to a food bank in the viewer's hometown.

The game show's "1k A Day Summer Giveaway" will span from July 13 through August 14. Throughout the five-week period, the show will give away a total of $50,000.


How to enter the giveaway:
Tune in to "Wheel of Fortune" each weeknight and take note of the bonus round puzzle solution. Then, enter the solution at Wheel of Fortune's website.

There is no limit to how many nights fans can enter and winners will be chosen at random. For more terms of the giveaway, see the Official Rules.

Due to a halt in production because of the coronavirus, "Wheel of Fortune" will be airing a mix of reruns and new episodes throughout the summer.

Watch "Wheel of Fortune" weeknights at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT | 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwheel of fortunegame show
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Jeopardy,' 'Wheel of Fortune' cancels audiences amid coronavirus fears
Pat Sajak opens up about health scare, Vanna White
Vanna White to host 'Wheel of Fortune' beginning Monday
Extra word costs 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant $10K
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dinuba woman mourns loss of her mother as family members contract COVID-19
Police identify 2 killed in Visalia head-on crash
Concrete mixer topples over on Hwy 99 off-ramp in Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Madera County added to CA's monitoring list, indoor dining, bars must close
1 injured after car crashes into semi-truck in Fresno County, CHP says
Can you get infected again after recovering from COVID-19?
Show More
Madera Co. court website hacked, redirects to portal for porn and prostitution
CA teacher who allegedly coughed on child in Yogurtland loses job
Christopher Columbus statue removed from California State Capitol
New rules: Foreign students must leave US if classes go online
Visalia family escapes house fire likely caused by illegal fireworks
More TOP STORIES News