Elderly man in wheelchair in critical condition after crash with car in central Fresno

Fresno Police say a man in his nineties is in critical condition after he was hit by a turning car in central Fresno.

The accident happened at the intersection of Marks and Sussex on Thursday evening.

The victim was crossing the street on his motorized wheelchair when the driver made a left turn. The driver tells police he did not see the victim until it was too late.

Police say there is no crosswalk at that intersection, but pedestrians can cross it legally.

The victim was hit in the head and is now at Community Regional Medical Center.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers. Drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

This comes less than a week after a man in a wheelchair was hit and killed near Brawley.

After Thursday night's incident, neighbors say drivers are often speeding in the area and hope the city will designate a marked crosswalk, before another person is hurt.
