LOS ANGELES -- Many Americans could start receiving direct payments from the federal government now as part of a $900 billion pandemic relief bill signed by President Donald Trump Sunday evening.
In addition to these stimulus checks, the bill will provide an extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits and money for hard-hit businesses, schools, healthcare providers and renters.
As of now, eligible taxpayers will receive $600 per person, plus $600 per dependent under 17. However, Trump has urged Congress to increase that payment. Democrats are in agreement, but it's unclear if Republicans will agree to a higher amount.
Similar to the first CARES Act stimulus check, the bill reduces payments on a sliding scale for those earning higher incomes.
The new agreement designates a $600 direct payment for every individual who made up to $75,000 last year, a $1,200 payment for couples who made up to $150,000 as well as an additional $600 per dependent child. A family of four under the income threshold can expect to receive $2,400 in direct payments.
The payments are phased out for higher income levels and phase out completely for individuals who made above $87,000 in 2019.
Below is a calculator that may help you find out the amount you're likely to receive, using the guidelines spelled out in the bill. The information you enter below will not be stored or saved in any way.
Second stimulus checks: Who gets the $600 stimulus checks and when
