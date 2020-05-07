Gov. Newsom to outline rules for California businesses to reopen Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will reveal a new set of guidelines necessary for some business sectors to reopen in California.Bookstores, toy stores, sporting goods stores, and florists will be able to reopen under new state guidelines. Associated manufacturers that support those retail supply chains will also be able to resume production.All businesses will have to follow strict safety and hygiene protocols that will be issued on Thursday at noon.Retailers may be able to start curbside service as early as Friday, the governor said."This is a positive sign, and it's happened for one reason: the data says it can happen," Newsom said earlier this week.The new plan also allows local governments that believe their cities are further ahead of the state's curve to implement more modifications as long as they meet certain criteria.Newsom says more remote counties with fewer COVID-19 cases could be allowed to reopen businesses sooner as long as their decisions do not risk the "the health of the entire state."He said the state has started to flatten its curve but warns a spike in cases could put reopening on pause.At this time, businesses like dine-in restaurants, malls, gyms and salons will not be allowed to reopen.