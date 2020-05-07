FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will reveal a new set of guidelines necessary for some business sectors to reopen in California.
Bookstores, toy stores, sporting goods stores, and florists will be able to reopen under new state guidelines. Associated manufacturers that support those retail supply chains will also be able to resume production.
All businesses will have to follow strict safety and hygiene protocols that will be issued on Thursday at noon.
RELATED: Newsom: California could reach phase two of economic reopening as early as Friday
Retailers may be able to start curbside service as early as Friday, the governor said.
"This is a positive sign, and it's happened for one reason: the data says it can happen," Newsom said earlier this week.
The new plan also allows local governments that believe their cities are further ahead of the state's curve to implement more modifications as long as they meet certain criteria.
Newsom says more remote counties with fewer COVID-19 cases could be allowed to reopen businesses sooner as long as their decisions do not risk the "the health of the entire state."
He said the state has started to flatten its curve but warns a spike in cases could put reopening on pause.
RELATED: California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
At this time, businesses like dine-in restaurants, malls, gyms and salons will not be allowed to reopen.
Action News will stream the governor's press conference here at 12 p.m.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Gov. Newsom to outline rules for California businesses to reopen Friday
All businesses will have to follow strict safety and hygiene protocols that will be issued on Thursday at noon.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News