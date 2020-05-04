Sports

NFL to post plans for upcoming football season

By Victor Oquendo
The NFL is going full steam ahead with its plans for the upcoming season. The league is set to release its schedule this week and says they are planning to start playing on time.

Monday, the NFL revealed its new plan to safely kick off one of America's favorite sports, giving an exclusive look at the changes being made to protect fans.

The full schedule is set to be announced this week - with the 2020 NFL season beginning September 10 and wrapping up with the Super Bowl on February 7 in Tampa.

In the wake of the pandemic, the league acknowledged things will look different and that they'll be ready for adjustments, with a focus on protecting the health of fans, players, and personnel.

ABC News obtaining an exclusive look at the changes Hard Rock Stadium is making, the home of the Miami Dolphins and site of last year's Super Bowl. The mock ups show what the new entrances would look like with social distancing guidelines in place.

"We would have times to come in for security at different gates so people would be separated out in terms of when they enter the stadium," said Hard Rock Stadium Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel. "We would exit the stadium much like, you know, a church environment or something where each row exits and then so people aren't filing out of the same time in a herd."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflfootballu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Going out to buy groceries in Fresno? Don't forget your face mask
Central California coronavirus cases
Man shot in central Fresno while waiting for pizza
34 more Ruiz Food employees test positive for COVID-19
New coronavirus testing facility to open in Hanford today
All Merced County residents can now get tested for COVID-19
Bass Lake sees plenty of weekend visitors despite COVID-19 guidelines
Show More
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
Hanford firefighters training puppies to help first responders
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
WHO: US experiences deadliest 48 hours amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News