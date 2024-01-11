DeSantis, Haley spar in yet another GOP debate without Trump: Republican debate analysis

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley squared off in the final debate before Iowa caucusgoers cast ballots, the pair dealt more personal blows to one another than in the direction of the GOP frontrunner -- former President Donald Trump.

All the while, Trump took part in televised town hall on a friendly conservative network. The attempt at counterprogramming allowed Trump to position himself to siphon away the spotlight from his distant competitors.

While DeSantis and Haley bickered, Trump looked past the primary process announcing to his audience that he had already decided on a running mate though he didn't indicate who it might be. He told the audience that DeSantis was doing "poorly" in the race and later told ABC News that Haley "doesn't have a chance" in the fast-approaching New Hampshire primary.

MORE: Here's who's running for president in 2024 and who has dropped out

On the debate stage, Trump's absence was addressed sparingly by the candidate.

"I wish Donald Trump was up here on this stage. He is the one that I'm running against," said Haley. "He's the one that I wish would be here. He needs to be defending his record."

"Donald Trump should be on this stage," DeSantis later added.

Over two hours of debate, Nikki Haley repeatedly plugged a website linking to explanations of what she called DeSantis' "lies." DeSantis called Haley a "mealy-mouthed politician." Their references to Trump were far more tepid. To Haley, Trump was the "right president at the right time." DeSantis said he "appreciated what Trump did" during his presidency.

When asked to respond to questions pertaining to Trump, the pair carefully maneuvered to avoid riling a GOP base in which the former president is still popular. DeSantis and Haley handled Trump with kid gloves but used boxing gloves on each other.

MORE | Chris Christie ends his 2024 presidential campaign

This debate seemingly took place in a bubble in which the reality of Trump's dominance in this GOP primary somehow hasn't taken root. The debate came the same day as Chris Christie, the most vocal critic of Trump in the race, suspended his campaign. In debates past, it was often Christie that reminded the field of the massive challenge that Trump posed to their paths to the nomination.

Days before the first contest of the primary season, Trump is more than 48 points ahead nationally and 34 points ahead in Iowa, according to FiveThirtyEight's polling average.

As the number of candidates dwindles, there may soon only be Trump to spar with. Eventually these candidates will have to directly address Trump in an attempt to sway voters in their direction.