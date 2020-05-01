Coronavirus

Whole Foods giving shoppers disposable masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Whole Foods will offer free disposable masks to all customers within the next week.

Customers will be asked to wear the mask while in the store. The company says shoppers will be able to pick-up the face covering at store entrances.

A statement on the store's website reads "Over the next week, we will begin requesting that all customers wear masks while shopping in our stores to protect the health and safety of our team members and communities. Whole Foods Market will be providing face masks at the entrance of all stores for customers who do not have their own face covering."

Whole Foods has also implemented daily temperature checks for team members and crowd control measures for their locations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
U.S. essential workers hold May Day strike, demand time off, more
More than 1 million have recovered from COVID-19 worldwide
Visalia nursing home employees who contracted COVID-19 feel unsafe returning to work
Big Fresno Fair to sell fair food at month-long drive-thru event
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia nursing home employees who contracted COVID-19 feel unsafe returning to work
Central California coronavirus cases
Big Fresno Fair to sell fair food at month-long drive-thru event
Domestic violence suspect shot by Fresno County deputies after hour-long standoff
More than 1,000 face masks dumped on Bay Area freeway
Gov. Newsom issues hard closure on Orange County beaches
Cell phone data shows people are back on the move in the Valley
Show More
Biden publicly denies sex assault allegation
15 Fresno businesses fined for violating COVID-19 order
As Pismo's plans to open soon, other Valley restaurants await approval
How PACE is helping Fresno County seniors survive the COVID-19 outbreak
Forest Service extends temporary closure of some facilities
More TOP STORIES News