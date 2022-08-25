58-year-old Oakhurst man arrested after wife found murdered

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- An Oakhurst man has been arrested in connection to the murder of his wife.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday night, deputies were called to the area of Highway 41 and Highway 40.

A man had reported that his wife had died in their home.

Detectives conducted an investigation and found that the woman had been murdered.

They arrested her husband, 58-year-old John A. Kingcade, who is now facing murder charges.

If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.