WIGGED OUT: Fresno PD looking for burglar who uses wigs to hide from police

The Fresno Police posted on their Facebook page asking for information on the whereabouts of a burglary suspect.Authorities said Angelique Valdivia, 32, has been identified as a suspect in a recent residential burglary that occurred at 1151 S. Chestnut Ave.Police said Valdivia is known to frequent the area of Lane and Winery, speaks fluent Spanish, and commonly wears wigs to avoid being recognized by the police.If you have any information as to Valdivia's whereabouts, please contact Det. Rockwell (559) 621-6311. Reference case # 17-083881.