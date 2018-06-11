CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Half Moon Bay man releases video to track down hit-and-run driver

A San Mateo County man is taking an extraordinary step to find a driver who crashed into his new home. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. --
A San Mateo County man is taking an extraordinary step to find a driver who crashed into his new home.

David Hodge posted surveillance video on Youtube showing an out of control sedan smashing into his home on Magellan Avenue in Half Moon Bay last Thursday evening.

The driver sped away after the crash. No one inside was hurt.

FULL VIDEO: Surveillance video shows BMW smashing into Half Moon Bay home
A BMW was caught on camera crashing into a Half Moon Bay home before the driver fled.


Hodge was out of the country and got word of the accident from neighbors. He went online and saw the video.

Hodge estimates the crash caused $100,000 damage to the house and a car and other items.

He said the car, which he believes to be a 2000 to 2002, BMW Z3 Coupe, will be easy to find, claiming there are only a couple of them registered within a 100-mile radius of Half Moon Bay.

Anyone with any information on the crash is asked to call the California Highway Patrol.
