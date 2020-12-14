Residents needing assistance on wildfire cleanup will need to act fast

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Those who had their homes damaged during California wildfires in 2020 will need to act fast if they want assistance.

Residents have until January 15, 2021, to sign up for a debris removal program that is run by the state of California.

There are two phases to the program. The first phase involves removing hazardous household materials. The second is the removal of contaminated debris, and that's where officials say that is where residents are a big part of the program.

In order to be part of the debris removal, residents must sign a right-of-entry form.

The state has sent assistance with debris removal and other hazardous materials to 24 California counties.

Cleanup has already started on homes where residents have signed right-of-entry forms.

For more information on the assistance provided, visit their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiacalifornia wildfireswildfire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The distribution plan for the COVID-19 vaccine in Central California
History made Monday as CA frontline workers receive COVID-19 vaccine
Electoral College makes it official: Biden won, Trump lost
Some Central CA minority groups undecided on taking COVID vaccine
Trump says AG Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas
COVID Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Jen
Porterville alternative care site reopens, starts accepting COVID-19 patients
Show More
23-year-old man unintentionally shot, killed by friend in Fresno Co.
Confirmed U.S. COVID-19 death toll surpasses 300k
Front-line NY nurse first in US to get COVID-19 vaccine
Merced Union High School District to return to distance learning
Lowell Community Development Corporation establishes new office
More TOP STORIES News