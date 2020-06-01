wildfire

Wildfire forces mandatory evacuation order near Hensley Lake in Madera County, structures threatened

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire is burning and structures are threatened near Hensley Lake in Madera County.

According to the Cal Fire Madera command center, the blaze has burned 120 acres and is spreading at a moderate speed. Structures are threatened.

Firefighters are in the process of responding to the area to the northeast of Madera, located near Road 600 and Road 603. The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the area.



The fire is 0% contained.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.
