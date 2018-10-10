HOUSE FIRE

Wind-whipped flames spread to West Central Fresno home reducing it to rubble

Fire crews are keeping an eye on the scene of an early morning house fire in West Central Fresno.

A blaze was reported at the 2-story house on Cornelia near Belmont at around 2:30 a.m.

The house was fenced in and supposed to be vacant.

Firefighters say the fire started in an outbuilding and wind helped spread the flames to the home itself.

Crews had concerns about embers that may have blown to two nearby homes.

The home burned to the ground.

No word on what caused the fire.
