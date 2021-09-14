Volunteers needed at Fresno non-profit serving those in need of homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Volunteers with Wings Advocacy Fresno are hard at work preparing to send out a shipment of gently used home goods to help make a house into a home.
"They're always so excited, and they're very grateful. It's good. When you go in, and there's nothing, just a tile floor and carpet, and when you leave, they have at least a couch, an end table and a lamp," said founding member Beverly Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick is one of the founding members of the non-profit, which started in 2014.
They serve homeless individuals and victims of domestic violence or human trafficking that are getting into housing and are referred by local agencies.
"We've gone from having one little couch on this side that was a little two-seater couch all the way to having this amazing full warehouse," said Maggie Furrow, Wings Advocacy Fresno program manager.
Furrow says during the pandemic, they've seen an increase of donations and even had a waiting list of donors, but now they have another need.
"We are in need of people. Volunteers are a big thing right now. Saturday volunteers. If you've got a Saturday morning open and looking for something to do. We are happy to have you here. We'll give you a little bit of training and show you what to do," Furrow said.
Minors under 16 years old can volunteer with an adult.
They need help mostly on Saturdays to accept donations and offload trucks.
Volunteers say they receive more than they give.
"I hope it gives them a start to their new life, and they can tell that people care about them. They need to move forward with their lives, and I think by having housing, they can, I hope," Fitzpatrick said.
A Fresno non-profit giving hope and helping others create their own homes.
Organizers say they couldn't impact countless lives without the support of the community.
If you're interested in making a donation or volunteering head to their website.
