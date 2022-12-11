Storm brings inches of snow to the Sierra and causing hazardous conditions

A winter-like storm brought several inches of snow to the Sierra but is also bringing hazardous conditions.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A winter-like storm brought several inches of snow to the Sierra.

Good news for ski resorts like China Peak.

But crowds likely won't head up to hit the powder until Sunday or next week.

"Everybody knows when it snows like this it's not going to be good for traveling is going to be slow and all that," China Peak Ski Resort manager Tim Cohee says. "Although CalTrans has done a great job on Highway 168, it's in really good shape."

The ACE Hardware in Prather sells tire chains but staff says they only sold two sets this week.

They're anticipating more chain sales after tomorrow's expected dumping of snow.

The storm knocked out power for thousands of PG &E customers from Merced to Oakhurst and Coarsegold.

Businesses in Prather that might typically see an uptick in traffic because of the snowfall to the north remained mostly empty throughout the day.

The potentially hazardous road conditions keeping people at home down the hill.