The city says this year, the rink will be bigger than before and can't wait for the community to enjoy!

Hanford's second annual Winter Wonderland event started on Tuesday with ticket sales.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hanford's second annual Winter Wonderland event started on Tuesday with ticket sales.

This year's Winter Wonderland will run from November 19 through January 8.

Ice skating tickets can be purchased on their website.

The city says this year, the rink will be bigger than before and can't wait for the community to enjoy!

Family and group packages are also available.

Tickets include 90 minutes of skating and skate rentals.