Suspect identified in shooting that killed 69-year-old caretaker at Fresno County park

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified a suspect in a shooting that left a 69-year-old man dead at Winton Park in Fresno County earlier this year.

On Monday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced that 40-year-old Michael Brandon Kent, also known by Gage, is wanted for the death of James Buford.

The shooting happened around 10:30 pm on July 19 near Piedra and Elwood roads.

Buford was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials say Buford worked as a custodian caretaker and on-site security for the park.

Detectives say Kent should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Kent is asked to call 911 and not try to approach him.

You can also call Detective Rudy Tafoya at (559) 600-8207, or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867.