Coronavirus survivor, once bedridden, unable to walk, tells people to stop 'complaining' over extended stay-at-home order

NEW BERLIN, Wis. -- A Wisconsin woman who nearly lost her ability to walk after suffering from COVID-19 is imploring people to stop complaining and follow social distancing orders.
Just a few weeks ago, 35-year-old Leah Blomberg was bedridden as she fought off the COVID-19 virus, WISN reported.
Blomberg said she had no underlying health issues but her condition got so bad that she had to be placed on a ventilator and learn how to walk again due to muscle atrophy.
"That first time standing again, I felt like I weighed a thousand. It was insane. I basically had to learn to walk again," Blomberg said.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers announced Thursday he was extending the state's stay-at-home-order through May 26 in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.
News of the extension comes amid growing criticism from conservatives who are pushing Evers, and governors in other states, to loosen restrictions to more quickly reopen states.
However, Blomberg said those who are protesting aren't thinking about what's best for others.
"The people complaining, haven't lost anyone or don't know anyone close to them that's been through this," Blomberg said.
In a strongly worded Facebook post that's been shared dozens of times, Blomberg told people to be thankful for their health.
The post read:
"To everyone crying and complaining about the Safer At Home being extended, let me put things in perspective for you, I basically had to learn how to walk again due to muscle atrophy from being 100% bedridden for 2 weeks. I'M LUCKY TO BE ALIVE. Get some stuff done around your house. Everyone is in the same boat. Stop complaining and be thankful for your health. If you think being confined to your home is bad, imagine being confined to a bed. and that's best case scenario, because people are dying from this," Blomberg wrote.
Blomberg's husband also got sick but both have since recovered.
Wisconsin currently has 4,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 220 deaths in the state.
