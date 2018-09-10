'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor David Henrie arrested for bringing gun to LAX

Actor David Henrie is seen arriving at a movie premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2015. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES --
Actor David Henrie, best known for appearing with Selena Gomez on the Disney Channel show "Wizards of Waverly Place," was arrested Monday for allegedly carrying a loaded gun at Los Angeles International Airport, police said.

The 29-year-old tried to enter the screening area of Terminal 2 around 9:05 a.m. with a loaded firearm, airport police said.

Henrie later tweeted out a statement admitting that he unintentionally brought his gun, which he said is legally owned and registered in his name, to the airport.



"I am so sorry for any trouble it caused but I am appreciative of TSA's efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country," he wrote.

"More than anything I am humiliated and embarrassed that this even happened."

He thanked the TSA and LAPD for their professionalism handling the incident.

Henrie starred as Gomez's brother on "Wizards of Waverly Place" from 2007 to 2012, and has made appearances on a range of TV shows and films, including "How I Met Your Mother," "Arrested Development" and NCIS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airport securitylos angeles international airportactorgunsdisneycelebrity arrestLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News