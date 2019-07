Pictures show the store before and after the crash. It is unclear when it will reopen. (Grocery Outlet Facebook)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say an elderly woman crashed into the Grocery Outlet in Hanford Saturday morning.Pictures show the car into the store building on Santa Fe Avenue and Eighth Street.Authorities say the woman accidentally stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake. No one was injured.An employee posted on the store's Facebook page saying the store will remain closed for the day. It is unclear when it will reopen.