COURT

Woman accused of drowning 10-month old twins pleads not guilty in court

The Tulare County District Attorney charged Heather Langdon, 37, with felony murder and assault on a child in a preliminary hearing on Monday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In an arraignment on Tuesday, 37-year old Heather Langdon pleaded not guilty for the drowning of her 10-month old twin boys.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed four felony charges against Langdon on Monday, including murder and assault on a child causing death.

RELATED: Mother charged with murder, assault on a child for drowning 10-month old twins

Last Thursday morning, Tulare Police responded to reports of a drowning at the Virginia Motor Lodge motel.

First responders started CPR on the 10-month-old twin boys, but they died at the hospital.

Langdon will be back in court on Wednesday for her pre-prelim hearing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
courtdouble murderchildrenchild deathTulare County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COURT
Jailhouse fight could prove lie by murder defendant
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
DA: McLellan became suspect in Hania's murder shortly after SUV was found
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B in court
More court
Top Stories
Business is growing, but low vacancy rates remain an issue in Madera County
California wants to tax your text messages
Good news! Christmas Tree Lane's Hermey and Rudolph have been found
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Plane passenger caught smuggling live birds in hair rollers
Video shows fireball streaking across the sky
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months in prison
Show More
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
Mom who died of brain aneurysm saves lives through organ donation
$12K reward offered to find person who left abused dog to die in dumpster
Manhunt continues for shooter in suspected terror attack in France
Man robs liquor store at gunpoint in northwest Fresno
More News