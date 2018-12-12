Woman accused of drowning 10-month old twins pleads not guilty in court

In an arraignment on Tuesday, 37-year old Heather Langdon pleaded not guilty for the drowning of her 10-month old twin boys.The Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed four felony charges against Langdon on Monday, including murder and assault on a child causing death.Last Thursday morning, Tulare Police responded to reports of a drowning at the Virginia Motor Lodge motel.First responders started CPR on the 10-month-old twin boys, but they died at the hospital.Langdon will be back in court on Wednesday for her pre-prelim hearing.