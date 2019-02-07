EMBEZZLEMENT

Woman accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from Porterville bank

Detectives say Jennifer Silva turned herself in on Monday after an investigation revealed she took $114,000 from the Bank of the Sierra Corporate Office.

A woman is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the bank she worked at in Porterville, according to police.

Detectives say Jennifer Silva turned herself in on Monday after an investigation revealed she took $114,000 from the Bank of the Sierra Corporate Office.

Earlier this year, Porterville Police were alerted of possible embezzlement at that bank and began an investigation.

During their probe, it was determined Silva was making fraudulent transactions for a year and a half and she acted alone.

The bank has since recovered nearly $30,000 in stolen funds.

Silva was booked into custody with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.
