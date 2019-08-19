Police looking for woman accused of hitting ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend with car

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the driver who fled the scene of a hit and run crash in southeast Fresno.It happened after midnight near Argyle and Beck.Police say witnesses tell them the new girlfriend of a man who lives in a nearby complex was struck by a vehicle being driven by the man's ex-girlfriend."According to witnesses, it was a deliberate act. She swerved out of her way to hit the victim, causing the victim to kind of flip over the car," said Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen.Police say the driver took off in a lime green Honda Accord.The victim was taken to the hospital with a leg injury and is expected to recover.