Crime & Safety

Pennsylvania woman admits giving birth at work, leaving baby in toilet

EMBED <>More Videos

Pennsylvania woman admits giving birth at work, leaving baby in toilet. Watch this 6abc.com update from March 27, 2019.

LANCASTER, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania woman who gave birth in a restroom at her work and left the baby boy partially submerged in the toilet has pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment.

Emmanuella Osei entered her plea during a court hearing Tuesday. The 23-year-old Reading woman faces up to 10 years in prison when she's sentenced later this year.

The Lancaster District Attorney's office says Osei was working at a group home in Warwick in January when she told colleagues she felt ill. She went to a restroom and phoned her supervisor, asking them to call 911. Police say she never mentioned that she'd given birth.

Officers arrived to find Osei in the bathroom surrounded by a large amount of blood, and discovered the baby.

The baby was hospitalized in critical condition but has since recovered. He was placed in a foster home.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetylancaster citypennsylvania newschild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CA making progress in fight against giant nutria rodent
Facebook will block white nationalist, white separatist posts
U.K. Prime Minister May says she'll resign once Brexit deal is done
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Jussie Smollett update: Police investigative files on 'Empire' actor released
Video shows more than a dozen fleeing police after brief pursuit
Antelope Valley officials warn - don't park your helicopter in super bloom fields
Show More
50 years for man who raped neighbor, then offered yard work
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
Norway cruise ship engines failed from lack of oil: Official
Cardi B responds to backlash over her drugging, robbing men
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
More TOP STORIES News