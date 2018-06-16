Florida woman reportedly shot husband in genitals during fight over air conditioning unit

EMBED </>More Videos

Kimberly Dunn of Lake City, Florida, is accused of shooting her estranged husband in his genitals during an argument about an air conditioning unit he wanted to sell on Facebook, according to local media reports. (Columbia County Jail)

LAKE CITY, Fla. --
A Florida woman is in jail after she allegedly shot her estranged husband in the testicles during an argument about an air conditioning unit, according to local media reports.

Kimberly Dunn's estranged husband and his brother came to her Lake City, Florida, home last autumn to pick up an air conditioning unit that he wanted to sell on Facebook, local television station WJAX-TV reported, citing an arrest report.

She sat on the unit to prevent the men from taking it and allegedly attempted to fend off her husband with a stun gun before shooting him in the testicles with a pink handgun, according to WJAX.

Dunn allegedly told investigators that the shooting was unintentional and that she was only hoping to scare the men, the station reported.

Though the altercation happened in October 2017, Dunn was arrested this week after failing to show up for a related court appearance, according to jail records.

Dunn was booked into Columbia County Jail on June 14 on felony larceny and contempt of court charges. It's not immediately clear if the larceny charge was connected to the October incident. She is being held without bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
domestic violencegun violenceair conditioneru.s. & worldfloridashootingcourt
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News