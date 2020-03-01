Woman and child hospitalized after Selma shooting, police searching for suspect

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Selma Police Department says a woman and an 11-year-old were shot in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in what they believe is a domestic dispute.

Authorities responded to a call around 3:30 p.m. near Olive and Lewis streets.

The woman was in her car with an eight and 11-year-old when the shooting occurred.

Authorities say the woman was shot in the upper body and the 11-year-old was shot in the arm.

Both were taken to Community Regional Medical Center. and are expected to survive.

Police say they have identified a suspect and a suspect vehicle and are working to track them down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
selmachild shot
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US bans travel to Iran amid coronavirus fears
Man involved in Clovis car accident has died, Minnewawa Ave. remains closed
Man sent to hospital after central Fresno shooting
1st death in US from new coronavirus in Washington state
Downtown LA explosion, 'heavy fire' leaves at least 3 injured
Biden wins South Carolina primary, Sanders places 2nd
Porterville couple scare off thieves with water-spraying device
Show More
Parlier family loses home in fire, cause of fire unknown
Suspected DUI driver arrested after crashing into garage of Visalia home
College recruiter fired after lining students by skin color
Suspected DUI driver crashes into Hanford fire station, no injuries involved
Two dead, three injured in Madera County crash
More TOP STORIES News