Woman and several dogs rescued from house fire in East Central Fresno

Fresno Fire is investigating an early morning house fire in East Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The fire broke out just shortly after 6 a.m. Friday morning in the area of Chestnut and Belmont.

Firefighters say someone walking their dog saw the fire and called 911.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire out when they arrived on scene but the fire did burn one of the bedrooms.

An older woman in the home was able to get out safely thanks to help from officers on scene.

She was treated for smoke inhalation and released.

Five dogs were also rescued from the home.
