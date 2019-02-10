Woman arrested after two children test positive for cocaine

WINCHESTER, Kentucky --
Authorities in Kentucky arrested a woman after her 4-year-old daughter became unresponsive at school.

Authorities say the child tested positive for cocaine, and so did her 2-year-old sibling.

Police say the entire incident happened Thursday at a head start school.

Staff said that one of their students wasn't feeling well. The child was lethargic, and when staff put her down for a nap they couldn't get her back up.

The child was taken to the hospital where police say she tested positive for cocaine.

Later that afternoon, police arrested the child's mother, 31-year-old Annquita Wright.

Police say Wright admitted that she would let a friend sell cocaine and crack at her home, right in front of her three kids.

Wright's little girl told investigators that she had seen something on the floor of her home and picked it up and ate it.

Further investigating revealed Wright's 2-year-old son tested positive for cocaine as well.

Wright is charged with two counts of criminal abuse and jail records show she is already a fugitive from another state.
