New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly stabbing twin sister to death

CAMDEN, N.J. -- Police have arrested a New Jersey woman for allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death over the weekend.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning outside of the Centennial Apartments on East State Street.
Authorities tell Action News officers found 27-year-old Anna Ramirez suffering from a stab wound to her chest. She was later pronounced dead.
Ramirez's twin sister, 27-year-old Amanda Ramirez was arrested in her death.
Ramirez was transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.
