New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly stabbing twin sister to death

CAMDEN, N.J. -- Police have arrested a New Jersey woman for allegedly stabbing her twin sister to death over the weekend.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning outside of the Centennial Apartments on East State Street.

Authorities tell Action News officers found 27-year-old Anna Ramirez suffering from a stab wound to her chest. She was later pronounced dead.

Ramirez's twin sister, 27-year-old Amanda Ramirez was arrested in her death.

Ramirez was transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a pretrial detention hearing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimenew jersey newsstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Dead man found inside SUV submerged in Kern River
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Show More
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News