Woman arrested for carjacking, assaulting man in Clovis

EMBED </>More Videos

After refusing to cooperate, SWAT team members were called in to detain 27-year-old Natalie Grado.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A woman is now in custody after a carjacking and assaulting a man in Clovis.

Police arrested 27-year-old Natalie Grado Sunday afternoon at her home following a short standoff.

Investigators were called to a reported carjacking around 3:30 a.m. near Locan and Gettysburg.

There they found a man who told officers a woman approached and beat him before making off with his car.

The investigation led officers to a home near Locan and Ashlan where officers served a search warrant.

After refusing to cooperate, SWAT team members were called in to detain Grado.

She's now facing multiple charges.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
searchclovisswat
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'He always had a smile on his face:' Valley remembers Kings Co. firefighter
8-year-old boy killed in DUI crash at deadly Selma intersection
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Plane makes emergency landing at Fresno Yosemite International Airport
HS Brackets released for state playoffs
Vatican outlines next steps to fight sex abuse crisis at conclusion of historic summit
Runners head out to Woodward Park for 'Support Blue' race
California news crew robbed, guard shot; suspect arrested
Show More
1 victim identified in deadly cargo jet crash in Chambers Co.
A shameful history of racism links Fresno to Oscar-nominated film 'Green Book'
Woman banned from dating app Tinder for posing with hunted animal
Deputies recover all victims' bodies in Tehachapi Mountains plane crash
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
More News