Woman arrested for carjacking, assaulting man in Clovis

A woman is now in custody after a carjacking and assaulting a man in Clovis.Police arrested 27-year-old Natalie Grado Sunday afternoon at her home following a short standoff.Investigators were called to a reported carjacking around 3:30 a.m. near Locan and Gettysburg.There they found a man who told officers a woman approached and beat him before making off with his car.The investigation led officers to a home near Locan and Ashlan where officers served a search warrant.After refusing to cooperate, SWAT team members were called in to detain Grado.She's now facing multiple charges.