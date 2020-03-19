Woman arrested for embezzling $100,000 from local attorney

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Police Department arrested Corina Ceballos on Wednesday for embezzling more than than $100,000 from a local attorney.VPD says they got a report of possible embezzlement of funds and began an investigation, but did not name the attorney's office involved.After an investigation, they learned 40-year-old Ceballos had been employed for several years and had been given permission to make office-related purchases using her employer's funds.Between early 2017 and January 2020, Ceballos made hundreds of unauthorized purchases using those funds, adding up to more than $100,000 lost by her employer.Ceballos was found in her Visalia home on Wednesday and arrested. She was booked into the Tulare County Pretrial Facility for felony embezzlement.The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Peterson at 559-713-4101.