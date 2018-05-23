FRESNO

Woman arrested for leading police on chase, then crashing into tree in Northwest Fresno

A 27-year-old woman is in police custody after leading sheriff's deputies on a short chase and crashing into a tree in Northwest Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A 27-year-old woman is in police custody after leading sheriff's deputies on a short chase and crashing into a tree in Northwest Fresno. It happened just after 2:45 Wednesday morning at San Ramon and Roosevelt.

Deputies said the woman had been pulled over by a deputy on a traffic stop, then took off. A chase ensued and moments later the driver crashed into the tree.

Officials said she was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and causing a pursuit. She also has previous outstanding warrants.
